Teck sinks millions into Highland Valley Copper

Profit and production at mine near Kamloops are low

  Oct. 26, 2017 3:41 p.m.
  • News

—- Kamloops this Week

Teck Resources is spending $72 million on a new ball mill at Highland Valley Copper so it can increase efficiency as it mines poorer grades of ore.

Teck released third-quarter financial statements Thursday showing revenues, profit and production are all lower at the mine about 40 kilometres southwest of Kamloops.

The B.C.-based mining firm reported an overall profit of $621 million, up about four times from the same quarter last year. But Highland Valley was a lowlight as copper production declined due to lower grades. The corporation said grades are expected to increase slightly next year.

The mine recently signed a new contract with United Steelworkers that resulted in a one-time cost of $13 million to pay for signing bonuses of $12,000 per worker.

Teck estimates Highland Valley lost $42 million in the first nine months of the year, compared to a $94-million profit during the same period last year.

Teck said the $72-million capital project to install an additional ball mill will increase mill throughput and copper recovery.

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership
Williams Lake RCMP respond to armed robbery early Tuesday

New quilts for fire victims

Delee Whitwell says her 18-year-old daughter Sarah is her true hero. Whitwell… Continue reading

Come one, come all to Williams Lake Curling Club

With leagues running almost every night of the week, the curling club has something for everyone.

Youth input on children's rights focus of upcoming workshop

A youth-led workshop taking place in the lakecity this weekend will enable children and youth to talk about the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

PHOTO: Demolition underway at former Cariboo Lodge site

Cariboo Lodge is coming down to make way for a new residential care facility

Williams Lake RCMP respond to armed robbery early Tuesday

Police are looking for information or witnesses to an armed robbery in Williams Lake.

VIDEO: Books for wildfire victims

Retired teacher Terry Hathaway helps Josef Aschwanden rebuild his home library.

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Author of Robert Pickton book won't comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term lease loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to 'fire hazard'

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler's rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

