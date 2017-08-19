Tatla Lake under evacuation order

On Friday evening the Cariboo Regional District expanded the evacuation order for Tatla Lake area, replacing the alert issued for the area on July 14.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups are expiditing the evacuation route eastbound on Highway 20 to Prince George.

Residents that have accommodations arranged are asked to register at Emergency Social Services in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Those people who require commercial lodging should register at the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the Civic Centre at 808 Canada Games Way.

Fire information officer Colette Fauchon reported Friday that increased winds have caused the Kleena Kleene fire and the nearby Colwell Lake fire to grow, primarily to the east and north.

Crews are working to protect life and safety, structures and the highway corridor.

Gusty winds will continue into Saturday and challenge suppression efforts and fuel fire growth, she noted.

The Kleena Kleene fire is an estimated 9,000 hectares, with 62 firefighters, four helicopters and 26 pieces of heavy equipment on site. The Precipice fire is estimated to be 6,506 hectares.