Police are asking the public to share any information that may assist the investigation into an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven Food Store early Wednesday morning. Angie Mindus photo

Suspect at large after armed robbery of convenience store

Police looking for leads after 7-Eleven Food Store suspect pulled a gun on clerks

The Williams Lake RCMP are looking for any leads that could help them apprehend a masked suspect who used a handgun to rob the 7-Eleven Food Store early Wednesday morning.

“We are asking the public to report any suspicious individuals they may have observed in the immediate area leading up to the time of the robbery,” said Insp. Jeff Pelley.

“The information or details they may have could possibly assist this investigation.”

Pelley said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 320 Proctor Street at 1:23 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Moments early, at about 1:16 a.m. a lone suspect dressed in dark pants, a dark hoodie and mask entered the store and produced a silver handgun. The suspect demanded cash and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No vehicles were seen leaving the area, and the two clerks were not harmed, Pelley said.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery, is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or via Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477

