Structure protection units deployed to save cabins at Grain Creek on Quesnel Lake

Two cabins in the evacuated area of Quesnel Lake are being protected by sprinkler systems provided by the BC Wildfire service. Angie Mindus photo

A number of fires are active in the Quesnel Lake area adding to the numerous aggressive interface fires that started throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre on July 7.

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has been monitoring the fires in the Quesnel Lake area continuously, as full suppression in this area is not possible at this time due to the large number of interface fires burning across the Cariboo Fire Centre, the fire centre reports.

When an increase in fire behaviour was observed earlier this week, the Office of the Fire Commissioner worked closely with the BC Wildfire Service to deploy structure protection units to structures under immediate threat in the Grain Creek area on the north side of Quesnel Lake.

The BC Wildfire Service has also engaged industry partners to conduct work with heavy equipment on the fire in the Abbott Creek area on the north side of Quesnel Lake.

To protect public safety, the Cariboo Regional District has put a small number of properties in the Grain Creek area under an evacuation order.

This is to protect property owners from the danger posed directly by wildfire and from the danger posed by large trees immediately surrounding structures in that area.

The trees are subject to root system failure due to sustained burning and have the potential to come down on.

While smoke from fires in the Quesnel Lake area is visible from surrounding areas, public safety and property in other nearby areas, including the Likely area, is not threatened at this time.

The BCWS continues to monitor fires in this area and will recommend further evacuation orders or alerts be implemented by the Cariboo Regional District if necessary.

Please visit the CRD Emergency Operations Facebook page at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations as well as the CRD website at cariboord.ca. For more information contact the CRD’s public information line at 1-866-759-4977.