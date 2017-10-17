Special weather statement in effect for Williams Lake

Heavy rains and gusty winds over much of Central BC

Motorists dealt with rain and gusting winds on their morning commute Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Williams Lake area.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are in the forecast for much of the day Tuesday, with a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Five to 10 millimetres of rain is expected with winds gusting to 60 kilometres per hour this morning.

The temperature is forecasted to stay steady near 7C.

BC Hydro crews are already responding to a power outage reported at 8:33 a.m. which is affected 455 customers in the Alkali Lake and Dog Creek areas.

Winds are also in the forecast for Wednesday.