Some recreation sites and trails in the Eastern Cariboo re-opened for public use

A fire above the forest recreation site of Abbott Creek on Quesnel Lake has officials keeping the site restricted from the public. The government announced a lifting of restrictions to some local rec sites and trails in the Cariboo Chilcotin effective Thursday at noon, though it would appear more sites and trails remain closed than opened. Angie Mindus photo

A combination of fire suppression efforts and cooler, wet weather has resulted in the government lifting a few restrictions for trail and camping access for the public.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC, in consultation with the BC Wildfire Service, announced they will re-open select recreation sites and recreation trails within the Cariboo Fire Centre at noon today, Thursday, Aug. 25.

However, more than 200 lake recreation sites and another 80 or more trails will remain closed in the Cariboo Chilcotin, including all sites and trails west of the Fraser River, except for certain sites and trails northwest of Quesnel.

Examples of ongoing site closures include Abbott Creek on Quesnel Lake, Forest Lake (in the Wildwood fire area northeast of Williams Lake), Dugan Lake (near the Spokin Lake fire), Fir Lake (west of Williams Lake) and more than 240 others.

Ongoing trail closures include the Gavin Lake trails, Suey/Slate Bay trail, Yank’s Peak trail, Spokey Hollow trail, Williams Creek trail, Fox Mountain trail and more than 80 others throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin.

Also remaining closed are all sites and trails south of Highway 24 in the Interlakes area; and all sites and trails within (or accessed through) wildfire closure areas or evacuation order and alert zones.

Recreation sites and trails within the declared title lands of the Tsilhqot’in First Nation (Xeni Gwet’in caretaker area) also remain closed.

The City of Williams Lake also announced the partial lifting of access to the Williams Lake River Valley, effective Thursday, Aug. 25.

The government warns that hazards may exist in some locations because of fire damage and because maintenance has not been possible for most of the summer. Visitors are advised to be alert for damaged facilities, fallen trees or other hazards.

Recreation Sites and Trails BC and the BC Wildfire Service are asking the public to remain vigilant and help prevent human-caused wildfires. To report a wildfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555, toll-free.

A campfire ban remains in effect throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre. For details on current open burning prohibitions, please visit: www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirebans

For a complete list of closed recreation sites and trails, visit: www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/closures.aspx.