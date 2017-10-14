Williams Lake gets walloped with first heavy snow of the season

Got bottles? The WLMHA bantam girls rep team did not let a little snow get in the way of their fundraising campaign Saturday morning. The team are collecting cans and bottles around the lakecity. Call Jen Lowen at 250-305-8330 if you’d like to donate. Angie Mindus photo

Williams Lake and area has received its first significant snowfall of the season overnight Friday.

More than five centimetres of the white stuff had already accumulated by mid-morning Saturday with a forecast for up to 10 cms before the precipitation turns to rain in the afternoon.

Drive BC is cautioning motorists throughout the Cariboo Chilcotin. The website is reporting slushy roads with slippery sections on Highway 20, blowing snow on Highway 97 north of Williams Lake to Quesnel with slippery sections and slushy roads with slippery section south to Lac la Hache.

The inclement weather didn’t stop players from the WLMHA female bantam rep team and their parents from proceeding with their planned bottle drive Saturday morning.

The group cheerfully gathered while heavy snow fell at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday morning, as they planed their route.

It did, however, force the cancellation of the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club’s final golf tournament of the season.

“We are potentially running it tomorrow if the weather cooperates and we get the interest,” said WLGTC assistant manager Morgan Day.

Day said golfers interested in a Sunday tournament can call the pro shop at 250-392-6026.

If you’re looking to escape the weather, don’t forget the annual Chess tournament is taking place in the library Saturday.