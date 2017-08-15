Smoke continues to be in the Williams Lake area weather forecasts

The view looking north east of Williams Lake Tuesday morning as smoke continues to be present through this - the sixth week of the wildfire situation - in the Cariboo Chilcotin. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

The smoke continues to hang in the sky as seen here early Tuesday morning in Williams Lake.

Environment Canada’s forecast for the city predicts widespread smoke for Tuesday, with highs of 18C and lows of 8C.

Moving through the week the temperatures are predicted to climb to 21C on Wednesda, with sunshine, more widespread smoke and a chance of showers, 23C on Thursday with sunshine and a chance of showers and more showers for Thursday with a high of 20C.

At the Williams Lake Airport the wind is calm with a temperature of 6.7C and humidity of 90 per cent.

The dew point is 5.1 per cent which fire information officer Colette Frauchon who is stationed at the Puntzi Camp told the Tribune Monday is a good thing because the moisture helps cool off the fire areas.

Meanwhile the air quality index for Tuesday is seven, which is considered high risk, as of 6 a.m.

The forecast is for that number to increase to nine on Tuesday and back down to seven for Wednesday.