Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Williams Lake and 100 Mile House

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the B.C. Interior including for Williams Lake and 100 Mile House. Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the B.C. Interior, including Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

In a bulletin on its website Environment Canada said the watch will be active for the next 10 hours.

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain, the bulletin noted, adding severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Meanwhile, Williams Lake’s air quality index rating Friday morning is at moderate risk and expected to become high risk by the afternoon and into the evening.

The highs predicted for Friday are 21C, the same on Saturday with a forecast of rain.