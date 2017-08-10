Service Canada moves from Resiliency Centre in Boitanio Mall back to Fourth Avenue

Wildfire assistant claims from business and evacuees now handled at offfice on Fourth Avenue

Effective Wednesday, Aug. 9 Service Canada moved their outreach services program from the Resiliency Centre in Boitanio Mall back to their offices at 79 Fourth Avenue South in Williams Lake.

Those affected by the wildfires are encouraged to contact Service Canada for Employment Insurance inquiries.

Service Canada is able to make provisions for applicants and business owners who are not able to provide a record of employment during the fire disruption.

There also may be provisions for retroactive claims.

If employees have not yet applied for loss of wages due to interruption in employment, they are encouraged to apply.

The access code to expedite the claim as a person impacted by the Williams Lake Wildfire is: 5986012017071017

Individuals who have experienced a job loss and require assistance with job search are encouraged to contact their local WorkBC office, in Williams Lake it is located at: 281 1 Ave N, Williams Lake, 250-398-5133.