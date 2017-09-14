Season of change

Vibrant colours dot the changing landscape Wednesday evening where the White Lake fire crossed the Fraser River and roared across Soda Creek Road July 15, the day Williams Lake and many areas of the Cariboo Regional District were evacuated. Residents and businesses are trying to find some routine and normalcy as we head into a new season.
