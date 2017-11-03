The float house of a missing man in Bella Coola was discovered smashed on the shore.

Search for missing man in Bella Coola

A man in Bella Coola is missing after high winds Wednesday night destroyed his float house.

A float house was found destroyed and a man is missing in Bella Coola after an intense wind storm Wednesday night.

Fred Sorensen, the Bella Coola Fire Department fire chief, said the float house was moored at the Clayton Falls recreation site.

“We had some really severe winds and his float house ended up breaking off of its mooring and being smashed to pieces on the shore.”

At this point, the search continues for the missing resident of the float house.

Harbour manager Neil McLachlan said alot of people in the community, the RCMP and the local Search and Rescue were out searching.

About the wind, McLachlan noted that, “it was brutal, it came out of the valley just to the northeast of the dock. It reached 70 or 80 [kilometers] and there is no protection where he was.”

The Clayton Falls recreation site is located on Clayton Falls Creek, about five kilometers west of Bella Coola.

Previous story
Search for missing man in Bella Coola
Next story
Crews continue to fight a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill

Just Posted

Crews continue to fight a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Update: Tolko confirms active fire at Lakeview mill

The Williams Lake and 150 Mile House Fire Departments respond to fire

Williams Lake Female Midget T-Wolves battle it out in OMAHA hockey action

The Williams Lake Midget T-Wolves grabbed two wins against Kelowna on home… Continue reading

New driving school steers around barriers

The Four Winds Driving School held an open house Friday.

Tribune welcomes new reporter

Tara Sprickerhoff transferring from 100 Mile

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

Search for missing man in Bella Coola

A man in Bella Coola is missing after high winds Wednesday night destroyed his float house.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Most Read