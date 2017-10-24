Search for David Jeff now includes Kelowna

Search expands to Kelowna.

The search for David Jeff has moved to Kelowna after a large search party spent most of Monday in Kamloops. Photo submitted. Photo submitted

The search for David Michael Jeff has moved to Kelowna after dozens of people combed both sides of the Thompson River looking for him in Kamloops on Monday.

Esk’etemc Chief Charlene Belleau, who helped organize the mass search in Kamloops, said there was a potential sighting of Jeff in Kelowna on the weekend.

“We are searching here today,” she told the Tribune from Kamloops. “Family members stayed to continue searching in Kamloops.”

Jeff, 67, was last seen in Kamloops after he evacuated from Williams Lake during the summer’s wildfires.

Homeless outreach worker Wayne Lucier from Williams Lake participated in the Kamloops search and said he’d heard Jeff was possibly sighted near Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna.

“Hopefully something will show up,” he said as he returned to the lakecity Tuesday.

Between 50 and 60 people helped with the search Monday and Lucier said he was very happy with the turnout.

“The RCMP took the lead and we covered a lot of ground along the river bank,” Lucier said. “There were an amazing amount of camps on both sides of the river, but most of them had been vacated.”

If Jeff is in Kelowna, Lucier suspects he will stay hidden as long as possible.

“He likes to stay to himself and won’t try to head indoors until it gets cold,” he said.

Before the evacuation, Jeff was living at Jubilee Place in Williams Lake, a supportive housing unit for persons who are homeless or at-risk-of-homelessness, which Lucier said had been positive.

“David would still go downtown lots, but he felt safe at Jubilee Place and I don’t think he spent too many nights in RCMP cells after that.”

Previous story
B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt
Next story
Vernon man heading to trial for murder

Just Posted

Search for David Jeff now includes Kelowna

Search expands to Kelowna.

Bantam T-Wolves capture gold in Quesnel

Tier II team goes undefeated in five games

PHOTO: On course for fall

Williams Lake golf course an oasis for animals readying themselves for winter

Search continues near Ashcroft for missing Prince George woman

Last seen in Williams Lake, Jenny Lynn Larocque’s vehicle and dog were found in Venables Valley

Sisters in Spirit Walk honours women lost to violence

Williams Lake residents participated in a vigil and walk Friday to show solidarity for the families who have lost women to violence.

Terrace River Kings overcome Williams Lake Stampeders 6-5

It was a back-and-forth game, played into second overtime before the team secured the win

Vernon man heading to trial for murder

William Victor Schneider charged in connection with death of woman in Vancouver

B.C. Auditor General examines grizzly hunt

Sustainable harvest justified trophy hunt for bears

The hard truth about Tim Hortons

Canadians rank McDonalds as their favourite coffee.

Thousands of dishwashers recalled in Canada

Thousands of dishwashers recalled due to potential fire hazard

VIDEO: Ice breaker ends epic voyage around Canada

From coast to coast to coast: the Canada C3 ends its voyage around Canada

Trump comments concern judge, loom over Bergdahl sentencing

Army Col. Jeffery R. Nance had stern words for prosecutors about what effect Trump’s comments would have on public perception of the case.

Lazio fans hit another low: Anti-Semitic Anne Frank stickers

“Using the image of Anne Frank as an insult against others is a very grave matter.”

Quebec justice minister says face covering bill not repressive

Quebec Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee responds after many says bill targets Muslim women

Most Read