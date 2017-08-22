Scout Island reopens to the general public in Williams Lake

After being closed to the public since Aug. 3, Scout Island has opened its gate again.

The City of Williams Lake announced that they were reopening Scout Island at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 22, much to the delight of patrons who headed into the popular lake access, walking and picnicking area right after its reopening.

Fred McMechan was on hand to open the gates but noted it was a city decision to close, and now, reopen Scout Island.

“It was unfortunate that people weren’t able to enjoy the area but necessary due to the situation,” he said, adding the public was very understanding about the closure.

The Scout Island Nature Centre did run a children’s program for three weeks during the restricted access and are now busy planning Nature Kindergarten and two School District 27 Outdoor Education Grade 7 classes for September.