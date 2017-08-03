Scout Island closed to public

Due to the extreme fire danger, Scout Island is now closed to the public.

“Due to the extreme fire danger, Scout Island Nature Centre is closed to the public until further notice (this includes vehicles and walkers). The gate will be locked,” said Sue Hemphill, educator with the Scout Island Nature Centre.

“The children’s program, Nature Fun, will continue from 10-2 each week day as children will be under the supervision of staff. This program will use inside the nature house when air quality is poor and outside when it is safe.

Hemphill said children are having fun and forgetting about fires for awhile.

“You can sign your child up for the program by calling 250-398-8532. Parents will need to walk their children in from the gate to the Nature House.

“As well, parents must be immediately available to pick their children up in case of another evacuation order.”