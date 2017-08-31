Roger William on leave from TNG duties

Due to the criminal charge against Chief Roger William the TNG said he will be on leave from his duties with the TNG effective immediately.

Xeni Gwet’in Chief Roger William is on a leave of absence immediately from his duties as director and officer for the Tsilqhot’in National Government (TNG), the TNG announced. Here Chief Roger speaks during the Xeni Gwet’in Youth Wagon Trip on its last day in June before heading into the Williams Lake Stampede. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

Due to the criminal charge brought against Xeni Gwet’in Chief Roger William of sexual interference of a person under 16 years of age, the Tsilqot’in National Government announced Wednesday that Chief William will be on a leave of absence effective immediately from his role with the TNG.

The allegation, which came to light Wednesday in a news release issued by the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS), was addressed during a first court appearance on the matter Wednesday, Aug. 30 in Williams Lake Provincial Court. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Williams Lake.

Chief William is on leave from his roles as director and officer of the TNG, pending the resolution of the criminal charge.

“The TNG takes the matter very seriously,” communications manager Graham Gillies noted in a press release. “Without comment on the specific matter before the courts, the TNG affirms that the safety and well-being of children and families is of paramount importance to the TNG and to the Tsilhqot’in Nation.”

Gillies said the chiefs will reserve any comments on the charge against Chief William and wait for the outcome of the judicial process.

When asked by the Tribune if Chief William will be on leave from his duties as Chief of Xeni Gwet’in First Nation, the band manager declined comment, saying all media inquiries are being directed to William’s lawyer, David Rosenberg.

The offence is alleged to have occurred on or about May 12, 2017 in Willams Lake, stated the BCPS.