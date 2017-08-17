Residents urged to be cautious returning after liting of evacuation orders

Residents returning to the Spokin Lake area after evacuation order was downgraded to an alert this week

Restrictions and safety guidelines are in place for evacuees returning to the communities effected by the Spokin Lake (C20645), Wildwood (C20729), Soda Creek (C20738) and White Lake East (C20735).

The Cariboo Regional District downgraded the Evacuation Order for these areas Tuesday and released conditions for the returning evacuees Wednesday evening.

The CRD reports are still some important safety messages for residents and members of the community when travelling into these areas.

Once you are able to enter burned out areas safely, be very careful.

Firefighters are still present on the White Lake, Spokin Lake and Wildwood fire areas so residents must give-way to all emergency and firefighting vehicles.

Some areas may be fenced for safety and security purposes. Firefighting equipment will still be present in some of these areas. If you see people tampering with this equipment, please call the RCMP and report it.

Please respect these restricted areas and any directions given to you by first responders or utilities workers. Do not re-enter any areas that were heavily damaged or destroyed by the wildfire until the area has been cleared by the local fire authority.

Inspect your home carefully before entering. Walk carefully around the outside and check for loose power lines, gas leaks and structural damage. If you have any doubts about safety, do not enter.

Do not enter if: · You smell gas. · Your home was damaged by fire and the authorities have not declared it safe.

For more information visit: http://www.cariboord.ca/uploads/EOCFiles/Re-Entry_Info_Book_Central_Cariboo.pdf