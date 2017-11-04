The search of the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road continues despite a thick blanket of snow on Friday, Nov. 3.- Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Residents recount odd influx of escorts in Silver Creek

People living near Sagmoen farm say several prositutes arrived at wrong address.

A couple of residents who live near the Silver Creek farm being searched by police had encounters with lost prostitutes over the past three months.

Both men wish to remain anonymous and both tell a similar story.

The first man says that probably 14 to 16 different people ended up on the property where his home sits, because they’d been given a wrong address. He says he presumed the women to be escorts or prostitutes.

“All of a sudden there was a huge population increase from time to time,” he says of his secluded home.

“One girl showed up at 1:30 in the morning, looking for an address. She was getting text messages that said they were from Ontario. I said, ‘that’s kind of strange, who in Ontario would be texting you to come to this address?”

About two-and-a-half months ago, he says, six people drove up in two different vehicles at the same time, looking for somebody.

“A couple of days later, at 12:30 at night, there was a girl from Kelowna.”

Another vehicle which came up contained a man who was driving two prostitutes from Kelowna. It had headed off on logging roads beyond his place and then got stuck.

He said these occurrences took place almost once a week over the past three months.

Asked why he thinks the women were all looking for the wrong address, he said it seemed to him the person who had hired them didn’t want them to come to their own address, perhaps to keep it secret from other people there.

The second man says the women didn’t come to his house, but he met them on the property. He says he met two at the entrance to the driveway in the middle of the day.

He says he asked them what they were looking for, and they recited his address. When he told them they were at the wrong place, the man driving them started the car and took off.

“They were prostitutes looking for their call.”

He said another woman in a vehicle was stuck in the sand on the road in the middle of the night. Neighbours heard her calling for help and came to free the vehicle.

Another time two women came up, an older woman driving a younger woman.

“They shouldn’t have been way up here,” he says of the secluded property. “It’s not a place most people go.”

Farm in Silver Creek surrounded by yellow police tape. - Image credit: Observer file photo.

Investigators work at the Sagmoen farm in Silver Creek. - Image credit: Observer file photo.

