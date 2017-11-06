An aerial view of the mouth of Edney Creek at Quesnel Lake in June 2017, shows the reconstructed and revegetated shoreline, using large woody debris as part of the remediation work to provide organic matter and small mammal habitat. Imperial Metals is hosting an information meeting in Williams Lake on Nov. 16 to discuss its remediation plan. Photo submitted.

Remediation plan focus of upcoming Mount Polley meeting

Imperial Metals will share its pollution abatement report Thursday, Nov. 16 at a public meeting in Williams Lake.

A remediation plan from Imperial Metals for the Mount Polley tailings dam breach in August 2014 will be the focus of a community meeting taking place Thursday, Nov. 16 in William Lake.

Lyn Anglin, chief scientific officer and vice-president of environmental affairs for the company, told the Tribune the meeting will cover the final report the company must submit under the Ministry of Environment’s pollution abatement order.

“It’s essentially our plan for the remediation work that needs to be done on the site as a result of the tailings dam breach,” Anglin said. “It’s been informed by three years of monitoring.”

Human health risk assessment work has already been completed by the company and approved by the ministry, and an ecological risk assessment has been submitted and is under review, she added.

One of the consultants from Golder Associates involved in developing the remediation plan will give a presentation at the meeting, followed by a question and answer period.

The meeting will take place Thursday, Nov. 16 in the Legion Hall, 385 Barnard Street, from 7 to 9 p.m.

