Relocation of Cataline bus loop proposed

The public will have the first opportunity to see proposed plans for relocating the Cataline Elementary School bus loop at an upcoming open house.

In an effort to improve traffic flow near Cataline Elementary School in Williams Lake, School District 27’s board of education is considering relocating the bus loop from its present location off Blair Street to the forested area behind the school.

The public and the school’s staff have the opportunity to view the proposed plan at an open house slated for Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the school from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., said Kevin Futcher, secretary treasurer and coroporate financial officer for SD 27.

“It will be an informational session,” Futcher told the Tribune, noting the final details and drawings were not available at this time.

Potential safety issues around the traffic flow of buses and vehicles were initially brought to the board’s attention by school district staff last year, an information bulletin from the board noted in June.

In the bulletin the board noted it recognizes that school playground and green space is important in education and child development, but that it must also address the safety issues regarding the traffic flow.

Futcher said the first meeting will be followed up with a public consultation meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at Cataline Elementary School.

“It will be an opportunity for staff and public to provide feedback and input on the proposal or suggest other ideas,” Futcher said of the November meeting.