Redeau Lake Road motorists possible targets of mischief

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating complaints from motorists and logging contractors of nails being placed on the Redeau Lake Road in the 150 Mile House area.

CrimeStoppers issued the news release Wednesday, Oct. 18 looking for any information from the public in relation to the mischief complaint.

“Sometime in the last couple of weeks, it appears that someone has willfully put roofing-type nails on the Redeau Lake Road in 150 Mile House area. A number of logging trucks and pickups have received flat tires which has become very expensive for the contractors and local mills.”

If anyone has any knowledge regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or to call CrimeStoppers at 1 800 222-8477. Crimes Stoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestopppers.com.