Red Cross donations reach $7.3 million for BC wildfires

So far Canadian Red Cross has received $7.3 million to assist people impacted by the B.C. wildfires, B.C. and Yukon communications advisor Andrew Hopkins told the Tribune Saturday.

“And donations are still coming in,” Hopkins said as he reminded that donations are still being accepted at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1191 or texting fires45678. “Cell phone service providers have said they will match all text donations by $10, which people will see deducted from their phone bills.”

Hopkins said five per cent or less of the total funds raised will go toward fundraising costs.

On a personal note, Hopkins said he lived in Williams Lake from 2005 to 2007 and worked for Vista Radio.

He went on to work in Kamloops, Fort St. John and Vancouver before being hired by Canadian Red Cross two and a half years ago.

When asked if he knows family nurse practitioner Patrice Gordon who is presently helping keep medical assistance going in the West Chilcotin and has served with the Red Cross in various disaster areas, Hopkins said he knew her well.

“I have been reading her amazing Facebook posts of what she’s been doing during the fires,” he said.

Hopkins said the $7.3 million donated to Red Cross is totally separate from any funds being expended by the provincial and federal governments to help with the wildfires as well.