Recreation sites closed due to fire danger in the Cariboo

In an effort to protect public safety, the ministry has closed all recreation sites and trails in the Cariboo Fire Centre, effective immediately.

The closure will remain in effect until further notice.

Any members of the public currently using recreation sites within the Cariboo Fire Centre are advised to leave.

Recreationalists are encouraged to avoid travelling in the backcountry in areas of active wildfires or where the fire danger rating is high to extreme. Given the current fire danger ratings and number of active wildfires, further restrictions may be considered if people do not stay out of the backcountry.

BC Wildfire Service resources are actively engaged on multiple interface fires throughout the province. To ensure the safety of the public, these closures are necessary.

A map of the boundaries of the Cariboo Fire Centre is available online: http://ow.ly/JJgu30dEjvN​

For more information about the closures, please visit the Recreation Sites and Trails website: www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/

For the latest information on wildfire activity, conditions and prohibitions, please visit the BC Wildfire Service website: www.bcwildfire.ca

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free.

You can also follow the latest wildfire news:

on Twitter: http://twitter.com/BCGovFireInfo

on Facebook: http://facebook.com/BCForestFireInfo