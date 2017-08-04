RCMP to expedite south Chilcotin evacuation order due to “immediate danger”

The Cariboo Regional District expanded an evacuation order for the south Chilcotin, including part of the Churn Creek Protected Area and Gang Ranch, Aug 4.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an expanded evacuation order for the area south of Highway 20 to the southern CRD border and east to the Fraser River.

Due to immediate danger, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action. The evacuation route is to take the Churn Creek Bridge at Gang Ranch and follow Dog Creek Road to Williams Lake.

Register at the ESS Reception Centre in ESS table in the Resiliency Centre in Williams Lake at Boitanio Mall (850 Oliver Street). Those requiring group lodging will be required to continue on to the ESS Reception Centre in Prince George at the College of New Caledonia (3330 22 Ave).

An adjacent evacuation order is being issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District. Learn more at www.tnrd.ca.