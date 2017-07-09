RCMP tactical troop establishes unit in Williams Lake

Dozens of extra RCMP officers arrive to help as Williams Lake wildfire situation unfolds

Const. Jamie Buis is part of the RCMP tactical unit in place in Williams Lake. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

RCMP members are arriving in Williams Lake with a self-sufficient unit to help with the ongoing wildfire situation in Williams Lake.

Speaking with the Tribune Sunday afternoon RCMP Sgt. Darwin Tetreault with the RCMP Lower Mainland Tactical Troop said 16 members from the North District RCMP unit have been here for a couple of days.

“They’ve organized a tactical troop response for the RCMP as the situation is unfolding,” he said.

As there are no hotels or places to stay available because of the evacuations, so the officers are being housed in a local high school, he added.

He emphasized that people from evacuation areas can be assurred their homes and properties are being patrolled and watched.

“Those areas are isolated, but they are being protected and patrolled,” he said.