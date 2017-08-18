RCMP seize drugs, cash and firearm during search of Williams Lake residence

Three individuals arrested and released to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court Oct. 4.

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating possible drug trafficking after a search warrant of a residence in Williams Lake Friday, Aug. 18. RCMP file image.

A search warrant executed at a residence by the Williams Lake RCMP on Friday Aug. 18 resulted in the seizure of a large amount of Canadian currency, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin and numerous pills.

Police also seized an insecure firearm that was located in the residence.

Three people were arrested and released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

“Continued targeting of illicit drug trafficking and weapons possession remain a detachment priority even through our wildfire deployment,” said. Insp. Jeff Pelley, OIC of the Williams Lake RCMP detachment.

“We would like to thank the public for their help and continued support,” Pelley said. “We would like to remind everyone that if they see any suspicious activity, to report it to the police.”

The RCMP initially received information on Wednesday, Aug. 15 that the residence may have been a location of illicit drug activity, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations said.