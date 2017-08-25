RCMP seize drugs and cash from Williams Lake residence twice in one week

Williams Lake RCMP have busted a suspected drug dealing operation for the second time in a week.

Insp. Jeff Pelley said two suspects were arrested for the offence of possession for the purpose of trafficking after significant quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, marihuana and a sum of cash were seized when police executed a search warrant at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue North.

Pelley said as a result of the investigation, two other individuals were also arrested for possession of a controlled substance and another was apprehended coming to the home while police were there.

”While police remained on scene of the search warrant, a male attended and was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants for break and enter with intent to commit, assault and theft of motor vehicle,” Pelley said.

“The Williams Lake RCMP remains committed to targeting the illicit sale of drugs within its community as a detachment priority. This is the second search warrant within a week executed at the same residence resulting in the seizure of drugs and cash.”

He said individuals have been released again on strict conditions pending Crown Counsel charge approval with a first appearance court date of Oct. 4, 2017.

Pelley he is grateful for the community members who report suspicious activity that may be linked to potential drug trafficking.

“It’s through these anonymous tips and information that we are able to further these investigations to make our community safer.

The investigation was led by the Williams Lake Crime Reduction Unit and Uniform Section of the Williams Lake RCMP.

On Friday, Aug. 18 police seized “a large amount of Canadian currency, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin and numerous pills” after executing a search warrant at the same residence.

At that time, three suspects were arrested and released from custody and scheduled to appear in court Oct. 4.