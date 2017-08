Two men were arrested and $19,200 was seized in Williams Lake after a McDonalds parking lot road rage incident.

According to Cst. James Mason, RCMP responded to “an escalating road rage incident in the parking lot of McDonalds” on Saturday morning. A search of one of the vehicles turned up a “trace amount of vegetative marijuana” and $19,200 in cash. The money was seized as the proceeds of crime.

Two men were arrested and taken into custody before being released pending charges.