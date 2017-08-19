RCMP investigating report of arson at an apartment building

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating of arson after someone lit a pile of papers on fire inside an apartment building Friday. File image.

The RCMP are investigating after someone lit a pile of papers on fire inside a Second Avenue apartment building in Williams Lake Friday.

A resident inside one of the apartments heard a noise coming from the main floor of the building, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District NCO media relations.

When the resident went to check the area the noise came from there was smoke coming from a pile of papers that had been lit on fire.

The Williams Lake Fire Department, along with the police were called to the scene and quickly and easily extinguished the fire, Saunderson said, noting there were no injuries or damages reported.

“This could have had ended very differently,” Saunderson said.

Police are asking anyone with information on this to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-8477.

Earlier in the week on Tuesday, the RCMP arrested five individuals after being called to the Lexington Subdivision where there had been arson attempts and several break and enters.