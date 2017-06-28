RCMP investigating Boitanio Park robbery

A robbery in Bointanio Park Tuesday, June 27 has Williams Lake RCMP seeking information.

“This occurred at the back of the park when the male victim was walking through the park,” Williams Lake RCMP Cst. Martin Richard said. “The victim was approached by three male suspects, demanding all his belongings. The scoundrels were displaying weapons and bear spray.”

The Williams Lake RCMP is continuing to investigate what they’re calling a serious event and are asking for assistance from the general public.

If anyone has more information that may assist they are asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP Detachment at 250-392-6211 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-6111.

Crimestoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestopper.com.