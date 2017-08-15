The Williams Lake RCMP are at the scene where a small fire started in a garage at a home on Lexington Road outside the city limits. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo.

RCMP investigate early morning fire at a Lexington Road home

A garage fire is under investigation at a home on Lexington Road that ocurred around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The RCMP remain on scene and said there were no injuries sustained by the fire.

