RCMP Cariboo Chilcotin Region Traffic Services and BC Coroners Services are investigating a fatal crash south of McLeese Lake Sunday. File image

RCMP and BC Coroners investigating fatal crash near McLeese Lake Sunday

A two-vehicle collision Sunday evening south of McLeese Lake claimed the life a 44-year-old Kitimat man

  • Nov. 7, 2017 11:55 a.m.
  • News

A two-vehicle collision north of Williams Lake, between Wildwood and McLeese Lake, Sunday evening has claimed the life a 44-year-old Kitimat man.

At approximately 10:11 p.m. on Nov. 5, the RCMP were called to the scene of the accident at Robertson Road about five kilometres south of McLeese Lake.

“RCMP investigators determined that a 2006 Acura CSX four-door sedan driven by a male driver from Comox was southbound on Highway 97, when the vehicle crossed the centre line and side-swiped a northbound 2006 Dodge one ton pickup truck,” Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, South East District media relations said Tuesday.

The impact caused the Dodge truck to overturn in the northbound curb lane trapping the male driver inside the vehicle, Moskaluk said, confirming the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

RCMP Cariboo Chilcotin Region Traffic Services and BC Coroners Services are continuing their investigation into the collision and the man’s death and no further information will be released at this time, Moskaluk added.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue attended the scene with nine members and three trucks, along with the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

Highway 97 was closed in both directions for several hours and then fully re-opened at 7:53 a.m. Monday.

