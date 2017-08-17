Quiet herosim shown by health care workers during wildfires: minister

NDP health minister Adrian Dix visited Williams Lake and 100 Mile House this week to meet with health care workers who have helped patients and residents during the wildfires.

Health Minister Adrian Dix takes time for a quick photo with home support scheduler Janice Laurie (left) and home and community care RN Tamara James during a tour of Williams Lake and 100 Mile House Tuesday. Photo submitted.

NDP health minister Adrian Dix visited Williams Lake, Sugar Cane and 100 Mile House this week to thank health care workers for their ongoing efforts during the wildfire season.

“There has been so much quiet heroism shown by health care workers of all kinds,” Dix told the Tribune. “Many of them went beyond the call of duty in all areas. The communities of Williams Lake and 100 Mile House should be proud.”

Dix said 104 residents from Seniors Village evacuated to Prince George — 84 to Gateway Lodge, 17 to Rainbow Lodge and three to Simon Fraser Lodge. Of the 59 residents in assisted living at Seniors Village, 32 went to the University Hospital of Northern B.C. and others were staying with family.

From Deni House seven patients went to Quesnel, four to G.R. Baker Hospital in Quesnel and seven to Gateway Lodge in Prince George and

“For a place like Gateway, to have 91 additional residents is an exceptional thing,” Dix said, noting he also met health care workers who lost their homes and continued to work with patients.

Dix said he heard many stories that he will not forget.

The minister said the government also wanted to hear firsthand what health care workers need in terms of supports.

With the wildfire season still unfolding, Dix said it is too early to draw any conclusions, but said it has been a disruption at the very least, if not traumatic for many people.

“We have never seen anything like this in B.C. We have to be aware of the health effects short-term and long-term.”