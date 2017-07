Many residents in Quesnel are getting prepared to evacuate, despite the lack of evacuation alert

Picture looking south of Quesnel toward Kersley. Image credit: Twitter/@SlyGauthier

Many residents in Quesnel are prepping for the worst, despite the lack of evacuation alert for them.

The Observer spoke with some residents who are collecting prized possessions and taking extra measures in the case of an alert notice.

An evacuation alert is in effect for some though in the Dragon Mountain area.