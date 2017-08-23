Public meeting to be held today for Nimpo Lake and area residents

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett will be one of the representatives on hand at a community meeting scheduled for today (Wednesday, Aug. 23) at the Nimpo Lake community hall. Barnett said she is hearing many rural residents in the area are feeling left out and isolated in relation to discussions surrounding the wildfires so she arranged the meeting, which will include representatives from the BC Wildfire Service and Cariboo Regional District. Angie Mindus photo

An information meeting is being held today (Wednesday, Aug. 23) for Anahim Lake and Nimpo Lake area residents, said Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett.

After returning from another wildfire tour of the Chilcotin Tuesday evening, Barnett said she was scheduled to be back out at Nimpo Lake for the meeting, scheduled for 1 p.m. at the community hall Wednesday.

She said the meeting will bring together representatives from the BC Wildfire Service and Cariboo Regional District to help answer any questions the rural community may have.

“They are actually feeling left out and deserted, so I called the CRD and the Forest Service and everybody’s going to go out there and we’re going to have a meeting. They feel isolated and you can’t blame them. You know there are websites online but in times like this people do need to see a human face.”

On Aug. 16 the CRD downgraded an evacuation order to an alert for the Anahim Lake, Nimpo Lake and Charlotte Lake areas.

According to a CRD news release regarding the meeting, those who cannot attend can comment with any questions they would like answered by emailing the CRD at eoccommunications@cariboord.ca.

“We will post a video of the meeting afterwards. If you would like a copy of the meeting notes, send us an email at eoccommunications@cariboord.ca and we will email them to you after the meeting,” states the CRD.