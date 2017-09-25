Update: Power restored

BC Hydro said a tree on a power line was the cause of an outage earlier Monday.

A power outage is impacting 2,195 customers in the Williams Lake area and west as far as Kleena Kleene. Photo submitted.

Update:

Power has been restored 2,195 BC Hydro customers in the Williams Lake area and west.

BC Hydro spokesperson David Mosure said the cause of the outage was a tree on the power line.

Original story:

A power outage has left 2,195 customers without power within Williams Lake and areas west and south.

The power has been out since 12:10 p.m. and BC Hydro says on its website the cause is “an object on our wires.”

The outage is impacting businesses, residences and some schools all the way from Williams Lake west to Kleena Kleene, including Alexis Creek, Riske Creek, Hanceville and Tatla Lake.