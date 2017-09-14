Pot to dominate talk as justice ministers meet in B.C.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is sitting down to talk with ministers in Vancouver. (Canadian Press photo)

Marijuana legalization will be at the top of the agenda when Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould sits down with her provincial and territorial counterparts in Vancouver today.

British Columbia Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says he hopes the two-day meeting offers more clarity around how the federal government intends to make good on its ambitious timeline to legalize pot by next summer.

Farnworth says he also wants to get a better sense of what other provinces are arranging because of the importance of ensuring certain marijuana laws are consistent across the country.

The federal government has come under fire for what appears to be a hands-off approach to regulating the sale and policing of marijuana once it becomes legal in July 2018.

Last week, Ontario became the first province to make public its plans for legalized cannabis, unveiling a regulatory regime that restricts sales to its own liquor board operated stores.

Representatives from several police forces warned the House of Commons health committee earlier this week that there was zero chance police would be ready in time to enforce new laws for legalized pot, but Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale responded by describing the government’s timetable as reasonable.

The Canadian Press