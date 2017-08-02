Positive update provided at Stampede Grounds Wednesday

Residents gathered for an update on the current wildfire situation in the Cariboo and Chilcotin.

Member of Parliament Todd Doherty addresses the crowd Wednesday evening at the Stampede Grounds in regards to the current wildfire situation. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Residents gathered at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds Wednesday evening for an update on the current wildfire situation in the Cariboo and Chilcotin.

Speakers included Liberal MLA Donna Barnett, Member of Parliament Todd Doherty, Cariboo Regional District representatives Al Richond and Steve Forseth, among other speakers, who had nothing but praise for the efforts of the wildfire crews battling blazes throughout the province, and in our region.

Barnett said the support from outlying communities was amazing, and joked she had so many women bringing cake for herslef and first responders she finally had to tell them to stop.

“I’d really like to thank the Williams Lake Indian Band and chief Ann Louie for all they’ve done for our community,” Barnett said.

“I’d like to thank everyone for all they’ve done. We have to feel positive and we have to support each other.”