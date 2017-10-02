Police watchdog called to Quesnel after woman dies

RCMP called to Gold Pan Motel on Front Street Sunday after report of assault

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO B.C.) has been called to Quesnel after a woman died after she was arrested by the RCMP.

Mounties said in a release on Monday afternoon that they received a call to a business on Front Street, since identified as the Gold Pan Motel, at around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, about a report of an assault on a man and a woman.

During the investigation, RCMP said they discovered the woman was in breach of a court-imposed condition. She was arrested and taken into custody, where she was examined by Emergency Health Services and then transported to hospital.

She was pronounced dead this morning.

The IIO B.C. is now running its own investigation to review whether the actions of RCMP officers contributed to the woman’s death.

Two people have been arrested in relation to the alleged assault and subsequent homicide.