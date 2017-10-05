Police seek public’s assistance in solving roadside attack

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help in solving a serious assault that took place along the highway at the Welcome to Williams Lake sign last month.

“We are looking for leads,” said Dave Dickson, manager of community safety, who issued a CrimeStoppers alert about the crime Thursday morning, Oct. 5.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said a transport truck driver from Surrey travelling north was pulled over changing a light bulb on his truck in the early evening of Sept. 23 when a male suspect in a van drove into the rest area coming from the north.

Byron said the suspect approached the victim from behind and assaulted him, hitting him once in the back of the head with a baseball bat and then again in the front of the head as the victim tried to protect himself.

The suspect then left the scene toward Williams Lake, the same way he came from.

Byron said the injured victim staggered onto the roadway and was assisted by passing motorists, including an off-duty RCMP officer. The victim said he did not know his assailant and had no reason why someone would want to harm him.

If anyone has any knowledge regarding this criminal act, they are encouraged to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or to call CrimeStoppers at 1 800 222-8477. CrimesStoppers also subscribes to web tips at www.bccrimestopppers.com.