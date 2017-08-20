Plateau Fire new name for several Cariboo fires

The Cariboo Fire Centre as of Saturday evening has lumped several fires into one, naming it the Plateau Fire.

An aerial view of the Tautri Complex fire taken earlier this month. The Tautri Complex fire is now being lumped in with several others to become one big fire. BC Wildfire image.

As of Saturday evening the Cariboo Fire Centre has renamed several fires burning west of Quesnel and northwest of Williams Lake the Plateau Fire.

Estimated to be 438,772 hectares in size the Plateau Fire encompasses the Chezacut, Tautri, Bishop’s Bluff, Besaeko, Wentworth Creek, Arc Mountain and some others fires.

“We formalized it last night because the winds on Friday did merge the Tautri and Baezaeko fires which led us to name them as one,” fire information officer Heather Rice told the Tribune Sunday.

Winds on Friday did effect fire activity closer to Chezacut, but the entire area did receive rain all night which helped, she added.

“It has stopped raining now but the relative humidity is very high so that’s a good thing.”

Crews will continue working on the Chezacut area of the fire lines doing some small controlled burns. They will also continue to work on the southeast flank.

“They did some controlled burns there yesterday that went well,” Rice said of the southeast flank efforts.

Rice relocated from the Quesnel Fire Centre to the Puntzi fire camp Saturday and will be responsible for sharing information on the south portion of the Plateau fire.

“If you look at at a map of the fire, we’ve basically divided it at the 52-40 latitude line south of Wentworth Lake and Creek,” she said.

Fire information officer Ellie Dupont will be sharing information on the North portion of the fire and is located at Sylvia’s camp west of Quesnel.