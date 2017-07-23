Pioneer Log Homes of B.C. buys fire trucks for 150 Mile VFD

You could call it Christmas in July.

150 Mile Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Stan McCarthy told the Tribune Sunday morning that Bryan Reid Sr. of Pioneer Log Homes of B.C. has bought his dept. two fire trucks from Abbotsford as his crews continue to battle wildfires.

“I’ve got the transfer papers for one and the other papers are coming tomorrow,” McCarthy said during a phone interview from the fire hall just after he’d taken a tour of the 150 Mile area to check in on the local fires.

One of the trucks has a 500 gallon tank and the other has a 1,000 gallon tank.

“They are beautiful trucks,” McCarthy said.

Giving an update, McCarthy said there are still 14 units stationed at the 150 that have come from out of town to assist.

“We have a kitchen here now since Friday so that frees up our volunteers trying to cook for everyone. They’ve brought in a bunch of ATCO trailers as well.”

Praising the five women who were cooking for the crew and CJ’s restaurant, he said they did an excellent job.

“I want everyone to know that Cathie Rossignol from CJ’s lost her home in the Spokin Lake Road wildfire,” McCarthy said. “And she has no insurance! I spoke with her last Thursday.”

McCarthy said the 150 Mile wildfire is doing fairly well. It is well-contained with a few hot spots.

His crews are monitoring the 150 Mile fire hot spots and the Sugar Cane hot spots 24/7. They are also supported in their efforts by Williams Lake Indian Band’s volunteer fire department.

“We still have some areas burning at the 153 Mile Ranch and the Kengin subdivision,” he confirmed.

On Sunday morning it was windy which is unfortunate, McCarthy said.

“The wind changed direction and as the Spokin Lake Road fire is not fully contained yet I am worried about it blowing toward the 150,” he said. “I have to admit I do have concerns about that fire coming to our area.”

Meanwhile, is crew is doing well.

“Personally I’ve lost my $6,500 hearing aids somehow. I was doing some work which required wearing a respiratory mask and I must have misplaced them.”

When asked if they need anything, he did not hesitate to put out the call for at least three C cans (shipping containers) to store things.

Community support for his fire department continues to be “unbelievable” he insisted.

McCarthy shared some photos he took of the 153 Mile Historic Store that was saved.

