Photos: Fighting a wildfire from above

As a wildfire took off from the side of the highway in Joe Rich Thursday afternoon, firefighting crews rushed to the scene to battle the blaze.

Ethan Delichte from Prime Light Media headed to the scene to capture some of the hard-working pilots battling the blaze.

The Joe Rich fire has held at 380 hectares as of early Friday morning.

About two dozen firefighters, aircraft, four helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment are working on the Joe Rich/Philpott Road fire.

Photos of aircraft fighting the Joe Rich fire on Aug. 25, 2017. Image credit: Ethan Delichte from Prime Light Media

