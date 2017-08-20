Photo: Tom Smith aboard the Canada C3

Retired BC Provincial Court judge Tom Smith is on an icebreaker sailing expedition celebrating Canada’s 150th.

Smith, who lives at Spokin Lake near Williams Lake, flew to the Canada C3 on Aug. 16 and will fly off the ship to Edmonton, AB on Aug. 26.

Canada C3 is a 150-day expedition from Toronto to Victoria through the Northwest Passage. Canadians invited to participate include scientists, artists, Indigenous Elders, historians, community leaders, youth, journalists and educators.

Smith is participating on leg nine of the 15-leg journey from Pond Inlet, north of Baffin Island to Cambridge Bay.

“I used to be stationed as an RCMP officer on Ellesmere Island, which is north of where we are going, for three years,” Smith said in an interview June 30 about the trip. “I’ve been to Devon Island with my dog team a few times, but I never made it south to Dundas Harbour where there was an old RCMP detachment that opened in 1924. It’s been abandoned for many, many years and is pretty derelict now, but it’s a place I always wanted to go and just never got there so I will be able to go there on the expedition.”

The Students on Ice Foundation, an organization established in 2000 to provide educational youth expeditions to the Polar regions, applied to the federal government for a grant and received commercial sponsorship as well to organize the expedition.

To follow the expedition go to https://canadac3.ca/en/homepage/ and view an interactive map, photographs and live feed video.