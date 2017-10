A double rainbow spans the sky looking east in Chimney Valley Saturday evening.

September finished off with a rainy night in Williams Lake, but not before the sky boasted a double rainbow at around 5 p.m.

In the forecast for Williams Lake Sunday, Oct. 1 there is a low of 3C and a high of 7C predicted with mostly cloudy conditions and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The B.C. Barrel Racers Association finals continue today at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

Admission is free and the grand stands are open.