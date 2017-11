Flag at half-mast at the Williams Lake RCMP detachment

Williams Lake RCMP lower flag at half-mast in honour of fallen Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Canadian flag is lowered to half mast outside the Williams Lake RCMP detachment Tuesday in honour of fallen Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty Monday.

Davidson is survived by his wife and three grown children.