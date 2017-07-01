PHOTO GALLERY: Williams Lake Stampede Mountain Race offers thrills and spills on the track Friday night

Riders and horses injured but OK during second run of the weekend

The Mountain Race didn’t disappoint rodeo fans Friday night at the 91st annual Williams Lake Stampede.

There were eight riders in all, seven from Xeni Gwet’in First Nation, in the popular event and lots of thrills and spills.

Howard Lulua went down in the first turn and was seen in Saturday’s parade with a cast of his left leg. Another rider also was treated at hospital for what is believed to be minor injuries.

The final turn saw Darren Setah take a hard fall with his horse, while Leo Quilt and Dylan Lulua avoided the crash.

In the end it was Steve Quilt of Xeni Gwet’in who took home first Friday night, with Howard Lulua taking first Thursday night.