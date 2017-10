Cariboo Lodge is coming down to make way for a new residential care facility

Demolition of Cariboo Lodge is underway in Williams Lake where Vantage Living will be building a residential care facility. Angie Mindus photo

Demolition crews are busy at the former Cariboo Lodge site in Williams Lake clearing the area for a new residential care facility.

Steve Hunter with Kasper Development Corporation said once the site is cleared then construction will begin on the 72-bed Cariboo Place.

Of the 72 beds, 70 will be publicly-funded while two will be private-pay beds.