Parts of pool to close for three weeks as construction continues

A time lapse image of the Sam Ketcham Pool taken Friday, Sept. 15. Parts of Phase One will be closed for three weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 25 as construction continues. Cariboo Regional Recreation image.

While crews remove a temporary wall and complete tiling between phase one and phase two parts of the new pool will need to be closed.

Parts of the Sam Ketcham Pool will close for three weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 25 so crews can remove a temporary wall and complete tiling between phase one and phase two.

The closure will go until Monday, Oct. 16. and will include the lap tank, hot tub, sauna and steam room, although the fitness centre will be unaffected and will remain open for regular hours.

“During this time, crews will also connect vital mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, air conditioning and water treatment system, into the new leisure pool area,” said Cariboo Regional District manager of communications Emily Epp. “The lap tank area is unable to stay open while this work is completed.”

When the lap pool, hot tub, sauna and steam room re-open on Oct. 16, Phase Two will remain closed.

Final cleaning and commissioning for Phase Two will occur over the following few weeks.

The wildfire evacuations this summer have affected the originally anticipated October opening of the entire project,, Epp said, adding the pool’s full completion is projected for mid-November, barring unforeseen circumstances.

The Sam Ketcham Pool upgrade project is a joint initiative of the Cariboo Regional District and City of Williams Lake.