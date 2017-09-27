Orange Shirt Day celebrations planned for Cariboo

School District 27 is hosting Orange Shirt Day celebrations in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, Friday Sept. 29.

Orange Shirt Day Society president Phyllis Webstad (centre) with her hand across her heart, was honoured at the BC Legislature last week. This year Webstad will be in Victoria for Orange Shirt Day but School District 27 has celebrations planned in Williams Lake and 100 Mile House on Friday, Sept. 29. B.C. Government photo.

Orange Shirt Day will be celebrated in Williams Lake on Friday, Sept. 29 at Boitanio Park.

Jerome Beauchamp, School District 27 director of instruction, said things will kick off at 10 a.m. with a traditional welcome to Secwepmec territory by the Williams Lake Indian Band.

There will also be greetings in Tsilqhot’in and Dakelh (Carrier).

Marie Sharpe Elementary School Hoop Dancers will perform, Secwepmec elder Mary Thomas will speak, followed by drummer/singers Mike Retasket and Cheryl Chapman who will lead participants in First Nations songs.

“The event will end up with a friendship dance to honour residential school survivors,” Beauchamp said.

Phyllis Webstad, whose childhood experience of being stripped of her brand new orange shirt on her first day attending St. Joseph Mission residential school, inspired the creation of Orange Shirt Day will not be in attendance this year.

Webstad will be in Victoria to speak to local schools there about the day and to participate with an Orange Shirt Day event at Victoria’s city hall.

Last week Webstad was acknowledged at the BC Legislature for her efforts.

An Orange Shirt Day celebration will also take place in 100 Mile House beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the South Cariboo Recreation Centre ball diamond.